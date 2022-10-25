Ukraine says dirty bomb claims appear as though Russia plans false flag operation
Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 20:33 IST
Ukraine said on Tuesday that persistent Russian claims that Kyiv plans to detonate a dirty bomb made it look as though Moscow itself planned to conduct a false flag operation, and that Ukraine has never had any plans to develop a dirty bomb.
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told a news conference that experts from the UN nuclear watchdog would soon be arriving in Ukraine and receive full access, and he called on Moscow to demonstrate the same transparency as Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Russian
- Ukraine
- Dmytro Kuleba
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rouble slides to near three-week low vs dollar in early Moscow trade
Putin: Moscow will respond forcefully to Ukrainian attacks
Putin: Moscow will respond forcefully to Ukrainian attacks
Ukraine, Russia clash at UNGA ahead of vote on condemning Moscow's annexation of Ukrainian regions
NATO considers summit in response to Moscow's annexations, nuclear threats - diplomat