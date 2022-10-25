Left Menu

Ukraine says dirty bomb claims appear as though Russia plans false flag operation

Updated: 25-10-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 20:33 IST
Ukraine said on Tuesday that persistent Russian claims that Kyiv plans to detonate a dirty bomb made it look as though Moscow itself planned to conduct a false flag operation, and that Ukraine has never had any plans to develop a dirty bomb.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told a news conference that experts from the UN nuclear watchdog would soon be arriving in Ukraine and receive full access, and he called on Moscow to demonstrate the same transparency as Ukraine.

