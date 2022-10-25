Euro zone bond yields drop again ahead of ECB meeting

Euro zone government bond yields fell again on Tuesday as investors questioned how much further the European Central Bank will be able to lift interest rates after an expected 75 basis-point hike on Thursday. German and Italian yields slid for a second consecutive session in the wake of a media report on Friday, which highlighted that Fed officials are debating whether to slow the pace of interest rate increases in December.

A fall in natural gas prices, weak European economic data and calmer British markets also added to hopes that the ECB would end up raising rates less aggressively than previously thought, analysts said. "You've got to ask yourself, if inflation slows down, if we are going into a recession, if the Fed is starting to slow down, will the ECB get there?" said Peter Schaffrik, chief European macro strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield was down 16 basis points (bps) on Tuesday at 2.18%, its lowest since Oct. 14. It hit its highest since August 2011 on Friday at 2.532% before the Wall Street Journal report on the Fed. The two-year yield, which is most sensitive to interest rate expectations, fell 4 bps to 1.97%. Yields move inversely to prices.

U.S. borrowing costs, falling after dismal data on home prices, added further downside pressure to euro area's yields. The 10-year Treasury yield was down 16 bps to 4.08%.

The ECB is widely expected to raise rates by 75 bps for the second consecutive meeting on Thursday, taking the deposit rate to 1.5%. Economists polled by Reuters said they expected the rate to peak at 2.5% next year, its highest level since 2008. However, some investors believe a weakening economy and lower energy prices will mean the ECB's peak rate ends at a lower point than that.

German Ifo survey data released on Tuesday showed that business sentiment was better than expected but still slipped to a two-year low this month. Separate survey data from Monday showed that euro zone business activity contracted at the fastest pace in nearly two years in October. Italy's 10-year yield fell 22 bps on Tuesday to 4.371%, its lowest since Oct. 6.

The closely watched gap between Germany and Italy's 10-year yields narrowed to 219 bps, near its lowest since the end of September. A slowing economy, warmer weather and efforts to fill storage facilities have helped pull down European energy prices sharply in recent weeks. Dutch TTF natural gas futures , the benchmark European price, have dropped from highs of above 340 euros ($335.21) per megawatt hour earlier this year to around 98 euros on Tuesday.

"Tumbling gas prices add to speculation that energy prices (and headline inflation) could fall faster next year," Commerzbank analysts, led by Christoph Rieger, said in a note to clients. British 10-year yields were down 10 bps at 3.64% as former finance minister Rishi Sunak took charge as prime minister on Tuesday.

The yield earlier touched 3.629%, its lowest since Sept. 23 -- the day previous finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng announced the "mini budget" that eventually brought down himself and Sunak's predecessor Liz Truss. ($1 = 1.0143 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)