Uttarakhand CM reviews preparations on proposed Home Ministers' Chintan Shivir

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took a meeting on Tuesday at the Secretariat to review the preparations regarding the proposed Home Ministers' Chintan Shivir

ANI | Updated: 25-10-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 20:59 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting on Tuesday at the Secretariat to review the preparations regarding the proposed Home Ministers' Chintan Shivir at Surajkund on October 27 and 28, 2022, Faridabad. It is noteworthy that CM Dhami will participate on behalf of Uttarakhand in the proposed contemplation camp under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to an official release, in the proposed camp, the states will discuss their challenges, problems and positive aspects with the Centre. Director General of Police Ashok Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi and other senior officers of the Home Department were present at the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

