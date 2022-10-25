Karnataka Tourism Minister stokes row after giving expensive gifts to civic body members

Karnataka Tourism Minister Anand Singh has stoked a row after he lavished the elected members of his constituency with expensive gifts. The Tourism Minister distributed two sets of boxes, one for municipal corporation members and the other for gram panchayat members.

The gift box which was sent to each member of the municipal corporation contained Rs 1 lakh cash, 144-gram gold, 1 kg silver, a silk saree, a dhoti and a dry fruit box. The gram panchayat members received comparatively lesser cash but no gold, and the rest of the items that were given to the members of the municipal corporation.

