EU urges donations to support Ukraine energy sector
The European Commission urged European Union countries and companies to donate more money and equipment to support the energy sector in Ukraine, over a third of which has been destroyed by Russian missile and drone strikes. "What is at stake is the protection and wellbeing of thousands and tens of thousands of households, vulnerable people, children and elderly before this coming winter," EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said on Tuesday.
The European Commission urged European Union countries and companies to donate more money and equipment to support the energy sector in Ukraine, over a third of which has been destroyed by Russian missile and drone strikes.
"What is at stake is the protection and wellbeing of thousands and tens of thousands of households, vulnerable people, children and elderly before this coming winter," EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said on Tuesday. Speaking after a meeting of energy ministers in Luxembourg, she said Ukrainian transformers, circuit breakers and power lines had been destroyed, causing outages.
"It is urgent," she told reporters. She said clearly more was needed than the 20.5 million euros ($20.43 million) worth of donations that has been collected. She encouraged private entities, such as companies, to do more too.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told a conference on Ukraine reconstruction that Russian rockets and Iran-made drones had destroyed more than a third of his country's energy sector. ($1 = 1.0032 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Russian troops moving closer to eastern Ukrainian town of Bakhmut, UK says
Explosions rock multiple Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv
Kyiv, Lviv, other Ukrainian cities rocked by blasts
WRAPUP 7-Russia bombs Ukrainian cities at rush hour in apparent revenge strikes
Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities come under multiple rocket strikes