Life is incomplete sans spirituality: Vice President Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday emphasised on the need for developing a spiritual mindset among individuals, families and society as a whole to root out impropriety, immoral conduct and negativity from the nation. "Life is incomplete without spirituality," Dhankhar said. The Vice President made these remarks while addressing the 85th anniversary of Brahma Kumaris and Deepawali celebrations on the theme of Towards a Strong, Prosperous and Golden India at Brahma Kumaris World Headquarters, Mount Abu in Rajasthan.

On this occasion, Dhankhar termed spirituality as an essential part of our education that "makes a person a complete person," and lauded Brahma Kumaris for promoting spirituality and Dharma (righteousness) across the world. Praising the New Education Policy - 2020 for laying emphasis on Indian civilizational values, he observed that "the right education, right thinking and the right knowledge can only make us powerful as a nation". Describing Brahma Kumaris as an epicentre of Indian cultural values, Dhankhar said that "the noble thoughts of world welfare & world happiness emanate from here." He also praised Brahma Kumaris for planting over two million saplings to combat climate change and called it 'an organisation of unparalleled dimensions that exemplifies the virtues of not only humanity but entire living beings on the planet.'

Mentioning a series of affirmative steps and farsighted initiatives in recent years, the Vice President said that India is on the move like never before and urged the media to highlight and "celebrate the rise of India". Referring to the role of Rajya Sabha as the 'House of Elders', Dhankhar said that our constitution makers had envisioned that Rajya Sabha, with its conduct and farsightedness, will provide a new direction to the country. He also urged the parliamentarians to set examples for the common public through exemplary personal and collective conduct worthy of emulation by others.

After his programme at Brahma Kumaris, the Vice President, along with Sudesh Dhankhar, visited and prayed at Dilwara temples and Nath Dwara temples in Rajasthan. (ANI)

