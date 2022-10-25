Left Menu

New Delhi: Man held for firing bullets at neighbours for bursting crackers

Four people were injured in the Keshav Puram Police Station area after the accused confronted a few people bursting crackers in his locality, added the police.

ANI | Updated: 25-10-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 22:59 IST
New Delhi: Man held for firing bullets at neighbours for bursting crackers
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly firing bullets at people for bursting crackers in his locality in the Keshav Puram Police Station area in the national capital late on Monday night, said police. The accused had been identified as Arvind Kumar.

Four people were injured in the Keshav Puram Police Station area after the accused confronted a few people bursting crackers in his locality, added the police. An FIR was registered under the Indian penal Code and Arms Act at Keshav Puram Police Station.

Two empty cartridges were recovered from the spot and one illegal automatic pistol, and a live cartridge was recovered from the accused's possession. As per the doctor's opinion, all victims are in stable condition. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys in 2022

Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys i...

 India
3
Hubble snaps a cosmic keyhole 1350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps a cosmic keyhole 1350 light-years from Earth

Global
4
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022