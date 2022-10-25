Left Menu

UP CM witnesses partial solar eclipse with telescopes, special glasses

In addition to observing the celestial event with telescopes and special glasses, he took information from scientists about the eclipse's frequency, timing and planets.

25-10-2022
UP CM witnesses partial solar eclipse with telescopes, special glasses
UP CM Yogi Adityanath witnesses partial solar eclipse with special glasses (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached the Veer Bahadur Singh constellation located in the planetarium on Tuesday evening and saw a partial solar eclipse. In addition to observing the celestial event with telescopes and special glasses, he took information from scientists about the eclipse's frequency, timing and planets.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister reached Nakshatrashala at 4:40 pm. "Here he first saw the condition of the solar eclipse with a telescope and then with special glasses (special multicoated glasses) and special binoculars. The Chief Minister said that necessary equipment should be arranged here to see the celestial events live," the release said.

While interacting with media persons on this occasion, CM Yogi said that due to the trend of the eclipse on the new moon and full moon day, he got an opportunity to witness the rare astronomical event of the partial solar eclipse on the new moon day. "Many mysteries of the universe are yet to be revealed. By unravelling these mysteries, the path of human welfare can be further paved," he said.

A partial eclipse of the sun began in India on Tuesday evening and it will be visible for the longest duration from Dwarka in Gujarat. The partial eclipse was visible over most of India including some parts in the northeast. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

