Mumbai: One held for raping mentally challenged minor girl

One man was arrested for allegedly raping a mentally challenged minor girl in Mumbai's MRA Marg police station area on Tuesday.

Updated: 25-10-2022 23:15 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 23:13 IST
Search for the second accused is underway.

An FIR was registered at MRA Marg police station in Mumbai under Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act. (ANI)

