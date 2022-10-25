Mumbai: One held for raping mentally challenged minor girl
One man was arrested for allegedly raping a mentally challenged minor girl in Mumbai's MRA Marg police station area on Tuesday.
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-10-2022 23:15 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 23:13 IST
Search for the second accused is underway.
An FIR was registered at MRA Marg police station in Mumbai under Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act. (ANI)
