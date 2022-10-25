Attack on ministers' convoy at airport by supporters of Pawan Kalyan was pre-planned, say Visakhapatnam police

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner on Tuesday said that the attack on the convoy of ministers at the airport by persons suspected to be Jana Sena workers and supporters of the party president Pawan Kalyan was pre-planned. "The attack was pre-planned. 70 people were arrested on the day of the incident, out of which 61 were granted bail by court and nine were sent to remand. Six cases were registered against 100 people, " Police Commissioner Srikanth told ANI.

"JSP chief and film actor Pawan Kalyan held a rally on October 15 without permission. A big number of JSP workers went to the airport to receive him. At that time ministers were going to the airport to catch a flight. Some JSP workers attacked their convoy with flag sticks," he added. Earlier on Sunday, the Vishakapatnam Police served a notice on Kalyan for alleged violation of prohibitory orders during rallies, and processions from October 1 to October 30 in the East subdivision of the state.

"Being the leader of the Janasena Party, you led a group of more than 500 people gathered at the Airport, Visakhapatnam around 16:30 hours and conducted a huge rally via NAD Jn. to Novotel Hotel, Beach road in clear violation of the promulgated orders. The mob consisting of followers of JSP under your leadership attacked ministers, civilians and police officials and caused disturbance to the public order and grave offences", the notice had read. As per the notice from the Assistant Commissioner of Police, "Public representatives, some civilians and police officers also sustained grievous injuries and at the risk of their lives. Further, it caused disturbance to the public peace and tranquillity".

The Jan Sena Party president was further informed, "the prohibited orders U/s 30 of Police Act is in force w.e.f 01.10.2022 A.M to 31.10.2022 A.M in East Zone of Visakhapatnam City Police Commissionarate vide C.No.01/CSB/ACP-E/2022 Dated 01.10.2022 and as such you are hereby directed not to organize or take any processions, rallies, meetings, usage of drones or any other congregations in the limits of East Sub Division Visakhapatnam City Police. In case of any violations/disobedience, legal actions will be taken against you and the concerned". The notice is issued after tension arose at Vishakhapatnam International Airport after Superstar Pawan Kalyan led party Jan Sena Party (JSP) supporters came to receive the party chief on Saturday- allegedly pelting stones at the cars of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman Subba Reddy, and Ministers Roja and Jogi Ramesh.

Hundreds of fans and supporters of Pawan Kalyan and his JSP had gathered at the Airport to receive the superstar. They were accused of stone pelting at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman and YSRCP Kotha Andhra coordinator Subba reddy, and Ministers Roja and Jogi Ramesh and raising slogans that were against the formation of three capitals in the state.Notably, Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) top leaders and ministers were going to the airport after finishing the 'Visakha Garjana' program - which was delayed after heavy downpours till the afternoon- to support three capitals. Immediately the police intervened and scattered the Jana Sena supporters. (ANI)

