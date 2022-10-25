Left Menu

Hyderabad police arrest 4 persons for duping youth on promise of providing govt jobs

Hyderabad police arrested four persons, accused of duping youth of providing them jobs in the central government.

Hyderabad Police Tuesday apprehended four persons accused of duping youth under the guise of providing government jobs, officials said. The accused identified as Mohammad Sanaullah Khan, Palem Ashok Kumar Reddy, Akashpur Veera Chaitanya and Godi Veera Arjun Rao allegedly indulged in cheating the innocent unemployed youth under the guise of providing jobs in the Income Tax Department for the post of "Tax Assistant", in South Central Railway for the post of GROUP -C, in National Soil Conservation and Salinization Board for the post of "Agriculture Assistant", etc.

"The accused persons Mohd Sanaullah and other accused hired an office on the 2nd floor, UNI Building, Masab Tank for a monthly rent of Rs 1 Lakh, 10 thousand, named it as Income Tax Services and established it with 40 computer systems and cabins in the same pattern as the Income Tax Office, Central government, and started luring the innocent youth from the districts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu," police officials said. "The accused allegedly used to call candidates from this office and conduct oral interviews for the post of "Tax Assistant" and "Tax Inspector", the officials added.

Acting on a tip-off, the Hyderabad police apprehended the accused persons from their residence and seized property from their possession. Police recovered more than Rs 15 lakh from their possession.

Further information is awaited. The accused persons along with seized material were handed over to SHO K. Sattaiah Saifabad PS for further investigation," officials said further. (ANI)

