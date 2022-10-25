Left Menu

Toddler dies after attack by leopard in Maharashtra's Goregaon, officials step up vigil

An eighteen-month-old girl lost her life after a leopard attacked her in Goregaon. Officials said they have advised local residents not to send small kids outside during night and early morning

ANI | Updated: 25-10-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 23:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In a tragic incident, an eighteen-month-old girl lost her life after a leopard attacked her in Goregaon. According to local police, the toddler resided in Aarey milk colony with her family.

Police stated the incident took place while the mother went to a nearby temple and the infant tried to follow her. She has declared brought dead by the hospital doctors.

The local Forest Officer said they were precautions and have installed around 12 camera traps in the area to monitor the movement of leopards. The officials said they have advised local residents not to send small kids outside during night and early morning.

The staff from both Thane territorial and Sanjay Gandhi National Park along with Aarey volunteers group have been patrolling the area. There have been reports of human-animal conflict involving leopards from some other parts of Maharashtra. Fourteen people were killed in attacks by leopards in Chandrapur in Maharashtra in last three years.

In July, a 2.5-year-old female leopard was spotted in the Ashok Nagar area of Maharashtra's Nashik. According to the Range Forest Officer of Nashik, the leopard was darted with a tranquilizer for rescuing him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

