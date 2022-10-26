Left Menu

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-10-2022 02:00 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 01:56 IST
White House notes Saudis have taken actions at UN to help Ukraine
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
The White House on Tuesday welcomed moves taken by Saudi Arabia to help Ukraine in its war with Russia as President Joe Biden ponders how tough to be against the Saudis for joining an oil output cut.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that Biden and his team would take their time in assessing what consequences Saudi Arabia should face for a decision by Saudi-led OPEC+ to cut oil output.

"We've taken note since the OPEC+ cut that Saudi Arabia voted against Russia at the United Nations and also pledged $4 million to support Ukraine's reconstruction and humanitarian needs," she told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

