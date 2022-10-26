Left Menu

Amid oil spat, White House welcomes Saudi moves on Ukraine

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that Biden and his team would take their time in assessing what consequences Saudi Arabia should face for an Oct. 12 decision by Saudi-led OPEC+ to cut oil output. Biden, worried that gasoline prices will spike ahead of Nov. 8 congressional elections, has warned the Saudis will face consequences for siding with Russia and agreeing to cut output.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-10-2022 02:29 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 02:23 IST
Representative image
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House on Tuesday welcomed moves taken by Saudi Arabia to help Ukraine in its war with Russia as President Joe Biden ponders how tough to be against the Saudis for joining an oil output cut. White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that Biden and his team would take their time in assessing what consequences Saudi Arabia should face for an Oct. 12 decision by Saudi-led OPEC+ to cut oil output.

Biden, worried that gasoline prices will spike ahead of Nov. 8 congressional elections, has warned the Saudis will face consequences for siding with Russia and agreeing to cut output. Some lawmakers want the United States to suspend arms sales to the longtime Middle Eastern ally. Since the OPEC+ decision, Saudi Arabia's representative to the United Nations has condemned Russia's annexation of four regions inside Ukraine.

"We've taken note since the OPEC+ cut that Saudi Arabia voted against Russia at the United Nations and also pledged $4 million to support Ukraine's reconstruction and humanitarian needs," Jean-Pierre told reporters. The White House has given no timeline for completing a policy review on Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih said at a forum in Riyadh that his country and the United States will get over their "unwarranted" spat, highlighting long-standing corporate and institutional ties.

