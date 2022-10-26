Russia's Ukraine invasion latest news: Moscow presses 'dirty bomb' claims at UN

Russia took its case to the U.N. Security Council that Ukraine is preparing to use a "dirty bomb" on its own territory, an assertion dismissed by Western and Ukrainian officials as misinformation and a pretext for intensifying the war. CONFLICT

* Ukraine's foreign minister said inspectors from the U.N. nuclear watchdog would soon inspect two Ukrainian sites at Kyiv's request, adding that it feared Moscow's "dirty bomb" allegations were preparation for a "false-flag" operation. * Russian President Vladimir Putin said the country needed to speed up decision-making in the military campaign in Ukraine.

* President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated a pledge to retake the city of Kherson, the loss of which would be a big setback for Putin. DIPLOMACY

* Russia has notified the United States about its plans to carry out annual exercises of its nuclear forces, the U.S. government said on Tuesday, a move that Washington said lowers the risk of miscalculation at a time of "reckless" Russian nuclear rhetoric. * British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised Zelenskiy that the UK's support for Ukraine would be steadfast and "as strong as ever under his premiership."

* A group of liberal U.S. Democrats withdrew a letter to the White House urging a negotiated settlement to the war in Ukraine after blowback from within their own party. * A Russian court dismissed U.S. WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner's appeal against a nine-year sentence for possessing and smuggling vape cartridges containing cannabis oil. Griner's lawyer said she hoped she could be released in a prisoner exchange with the United States.

* The United States is considering sending older HAWK air defense equipment from storage to Ukraine, two U.S. officials told Reuters. * Zelenskiy and the European hosts of a donor conference laid out a vision of a future Ukraine as a European Union member and major exporter of green energy to the continent.

ECONOMY * The European Commission urged European Union countries and companies to donate more money and equipment to support the energy sector in Ukraine, over a third of which has been destroyed by Russian missile and drone strikes.

* Ukraine's external financing needs will be around $3 billion a month through 2023 in a best case scenario, but could rise as high as $5 billion, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said. (Compiled by Philippa Fletcher, William Maclean and Cynthia Osterman)

