Delhi air quality poor despite cracker ban; BJP says stubble burning responsible, calls out AAP

Days after Diwali, Delhi was wrapped in a blanket of smog as the air quality remained in the "very poor" category as the overall air quality index (AQI) stood at 323 and people were forced to once again use face masks. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the AQI in the overall Delhi region on Tuesday was in the 'very poor' category at 323. However, in Lodhi Road, the AQI was in the 'poor' category at 273.

Despite the complete ban on firecrackers, people in a huge number burst crackers to celebrate Diwali in Delhi and the very next day the pollution level plunges from "poor" to "very poor" category. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) blamed stubble burning as the cause of pollution.

Delhi State President Adesh Gupta said that for the last 15 days, incidents of stubble burning are coming to the fore in Punjab. "More than 1000 stubble has been run there on the last day and no step has been taken by the Punjab government during this period. Arvind Kejriwal used to blame the incidents of stubble in Punjab for the last two years, but now Arvind Kejriwal's government is in Punjab including Delhi, so why is he not taking any steps now," Adesh Gupta said.

BJP slammed the Aam Adami Party (AAP) for banning the firecrackers ahead of the festival and said that the party is anti-Hindu. "Delhi's air quality index is above 300, due to stubble burning. The Delhi government is just a government of advertisements. We had also filed RTI, in which we have come to know that the smog towers are not working and their maintenance cost is Rs 2 crore. Although Diwali has been celebrated for centuries and this time the level of pollution has increased in Delhi even after very few firecrackers were released on Diwali," Adesh further said.

Notably, in the Delhi University area and Pusa the AQI remained in 'very poor' category at 365 and 322 respectively. Further, near IIT Delhi, the AQI was in 'poor' category at 280. At Mathura Road, the AQI was in the 'very poor' category at 322. Around Delhi airport, the AQI remained in the 'very poor' category at 354. Pertinent to mention, the Delhi government banned the production, storage, sale, and bursting of firecrackers this year as well and imposed fines and jail terms in case of violation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)