Left Menu

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel offers prayers at Panchdev Mandir in Gandhinagar

Gujarati New Year, also known as Bestu Varas, marks the beginning of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar.

ANI | Updated: 26-10-2022 08:23 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 08:23 IST
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel offers prayers at Panchdev Mandir in Gandhinagar
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel offers prayers at Gandhinagar's Panchdev Mandir (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday offered prayers at Panchdev Mandir in Gandhinagar to mark the first day of the Gujarati new year. "Bowed down and took blessings of God and also prayed for the well-being of all the citizens of Gujarat. Wishing a Very Happy New Year to all!" Patel said while addressing the media after the prayers.

Gujarati New Year, also known as Bestu Varas, marks the beginning of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. On this day people visit the temple to offer puja to deities. Dressed up in festival finery, people meet their relatives and friends to wish them a new year. The day is of special significance for traders and businessmen as it is marked the beginning of the financial year for them and hence, new ledgers are opened on this auspicious day. The enterprising people, mostly engaged in business, herald their Bestu Varas with celebrations, feast and revelry.

Gujarati New Year also coincides with Govardhan Puja celebrations in North India, which takes place on the next day of Diwali every year. The day is also observed by worshipping the Govardhan Hill, as according to legends, Lord Krishna worshipped the hill in order to protect the people of Mathura city in Uttar Pradesh from heavy rain. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
3
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
4
Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys in 2022

Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022