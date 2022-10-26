Let's strengthen resolve to ensure respect, safety for women: President Murmu on Bhai Dooj

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2022 09:24 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 09:24 IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday greeted citizens on the occasion of Bhai Dooj and called on them to strengthen the resolve to ensure respect and safety for women.

In a tweet in Hindi, she said the festival of Bhai Dooj is a symbol of love and trust between a brother and a sister.

''My warm greetings to all the countrymen on Bhai Dooj, a symbol of affection and trust between brother and sister. On this auspicious occasion, let us strengthen our resolve to ensure respect and safety for all women. I wish that this festival enhances the spirit of mutual brotherhood,'' Murmu said.

