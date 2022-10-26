Irate over firecrackers' noise, man open fires leaving 4 injured in Delhi

Four people were injured when a man opened fire at them on the intervening night of Diwali. The accused as per police got irritated as some people were bursting crackers in the locality and when he confronted them, he got agitated and fired gunshots.

The injured were shifted to the hospital and are in stable condition. The accused have been identified as Arvind and injured Manju Jain, Dalmeet Singh, Shubham Jain and Ankur Jain.

Police said, as per the statement recorded, a case under sections 323/307 IPC and 25/27 Arms Act was registered in PS Keshav Puram and accused Arvind Kumar, age 41 years, resident of Tri Nagar, Keshav Puram was arrested. Two empty cartridges were recovered from the spot and one illegal automatic pistol alongwith a live cartridge were recovered from the accused's possession.

As per the doctor's opinion, all victims are in stable condition. Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)