Left Menu

Irate over firecrackers' noise, man open fires leaving 4 injured in Delhi

The accused as per police got irritated as some people were bursting crackers in the locality and when he confronted them, he got agitated and fired gunshots.

ANI | Updated: 26-10-2022 09:33 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 09:33 IST
Irate over firecrackers' noise, man open fires leaving 4 injured in Delhi
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people were injured when a man opened fire at them on the intervening night of Diwali. The accused as per police got irritated as some people were bursting crackers in the locality and when he confronted them, he got agitated and fired gunshots.

The injured were shifted to the hospital and are in stable condition. The accused have been identified as Arvind and injured Manju Jain, Dalmeet Singh, Shubham Jain and Ankur Jain.

Police said, as per the statement recorded, a case under sections 323/307 IPC and 25/27 Arms Act was registered in PS Keshav Puram and accused Arvind Kumar, age 41 years, resident of Tri Nagar, Keshav Puram was arrested. Two empty cartridges were recovered from the spot and one illegal automatic pistol alongwith a live cartridge were recovered from the accused's possession.

As per the doctor's opinion, all victims are in stable condition. Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
3
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
4
Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys in 2022

Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022