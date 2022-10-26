Left Menu

53 wagons of coal-laden goods train derail in Bihar's Gurpa

24 am today, resulting in disruption of rail traffic on Up and Down lines, the ECR said.

ANI | Updated: 26-10-2022 10:05 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 10:05 IST
53 wagons of coal-laden goods train derail in Bihar's Gurpa
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fifty-three wagons of a coal-laden goods train derailed at Gurpa station in Gaya district of Bihar between Koderma and Manpur railway section of Dhanbad division on Thursday morning, informed East Central Railway. According to East Central Railway, the train derailed at around 6:24 am today, disrupting rail traffic on the "Up" and "Down" lines.

However, there have been no casualties in the incident. "53 wagons of a coal-laden goods train derailed at Gurpa station between Koderma and Manpur railway section of Dhanbad division at 6:24 am today, resulting in disruption of rail traffic on Up and Down lines. There have been no casualties in the incident," the ECR said.

Accident relief vehicles and a team of officials are reaching the spot from Barwadih, Gaya, Nesuchbo, Gomoh and Dhanbad. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
3
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
4
Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys in 2022

Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022