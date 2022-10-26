Maharashtra: Man booked for using derogatory words against CM Shinde, Fadnavis
An FIR has been registered at Samta Nagar Police Station in Mumbai against a person named Pradeep Bhalekar for using derogatory words on social media against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and others.
An FIR has been registered against a person for using derogatory words on social media against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Narayan Rane, said Mumbai Police on Wednesday. A case under sections 153A,153B, 500, 504 and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against accused Pradeep Bhalekar at Samta Nagar police station in Mumbai.
Mumbai Police got information through social media after which it registered a case against Bhalekar and started looking for him. Bhalekar is absconding after the case was registered, said police.
The search is on to nab the accused. (ANI)
