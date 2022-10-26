Left Menu

Maharashtra: Man booked for using derogatory words against CM Shinde, Fadnavis

An FIR has been registered at Samta Nagar Police Station in Mumbai against a person named Pradeep Bhalekar for using derogatory words on social media against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and others.

ANI | Updated: 26-10-2022 11:33 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 11:33 IST
Maharashtra: Man booked for using derogatory words against CM Shinde, Fadnavis
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been registered against a person for using derogatory words on social media against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Narayan Rane, said Mumbai Police on Wednesday. A case under sections 153A,153B, 500, 504 and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against accused Pradeep Bhalekar at Samta Nagar police station in Mumbai.

Mumbai Police got information through social media after which it registered a case against Bhalekar and started looking for him. Bhalekar is absconding after the case was registered, said police.

The search is on to nab the accused. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
3
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
4
Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys in 2022

Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022