Saudi finance minister says next six months 'very good' for Gulf

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 26-10-2022 12:17 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 12:15 IST
Saudi finance minister says next six months 'very good' for Gulf
Saudi Arabia's finance minister said on Wednesday the next six months, and possibly six years, would be "very good" for the Gulf Arab countries but "very difficult" for the wider Middle East.

Speaking at Riyadh's flagship investment conference FII, he said the next six months would be difficult on a global scale and it was Saudi Arabia's role to help the region.

He added it had sent aid including food and energy to low-income countries and others.

