Energy transition could take 30 years, Saudi finance minister says
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 26-10-2022 12:26 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 12:23 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia's finance minister said on Wednesday the energy transition away from fossil fuels would take years, possibly 30 years.
Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan was speaking at Saudi Arabia's flagship investment conference FII.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi Arabia's
Advertisement