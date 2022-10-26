Amit Shah to chair 2-day 'Chintan Shivir' of state home ministers from Oct 26, to address India's internal security

New Delhi, October 26 (ANI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a two-day 'Chintan Shivir' of home ministers of states being organised from Thursday in Haryana's Surajkund, to address India's internal security. The two-day event will be held on October 27 and October 28 to provide national perspective to policy formulation on internal security-related matters, in accordance with the 'Panch Pran' announced by the Prime Minister in his Independence Day speech.

A government statement mentions that the Shivir, in the spirit of cooperative federalism, will bring more synergy in planning and coordination between various stakeholders at the centre and state. "The Shivir will deliberate on issues like modernization of police forces, cybercrime management, increased use of IT in the criminal justice system, land border management, coastal security, women safety, drug trafficking, among others."

Officials in the government said that this is the "first-ever" such event in which Home Secretaries and the Director Generals of Police (DGPs) of the states and Director Generals of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central Police Organisations (CPOs) will be present. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address the Chintan Shivir of home ministers of states on October 28 morning via video conferencing.

Various Chief Ministers of the states, who hold charge of the Home Ministries, are also expected to attend the event as they were sent an invitation letter circulated to them on September 30 by the Union Home Ministry. As West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee holds the charge of Home Ministry of the state, and she was also sent a similar invitation from the Home Ministry. However, it could not be confirmed if anyone from West Bengal would attend the Chintan Shivir.

Sources aware of the initiative said that the country's internal security would be the focus of the meeting in which an entire gamut of issues ranging from the modernisation of the police force and dangers of drug cartels to firefighting preparedness and laws governing enemy property would come up for discussion. Union Home Minister will address both the inaugural and valedictory sessions of the meeting which would have seven separate sessions in which the home ministers of states would make presentations.

The home ministers are also likely to get one-on-one time slots with Shah during the two days as the Union Home Minister would be present at Surajkund for the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)