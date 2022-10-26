Meghalaya govt inks agreement with NEEPCO for 2 hydropower projects

The Meghalaya government has signed an agreement with North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd for development of two hydel projects in the state, an official statement said. The agreement for the development of 50-megawatt Wah Umiam Hydro Electric Project Stage-I and 100-MW Wah Umiam Hydro Electric Project Stage-II was signed between the two parties. Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, state power department Joint Secretary D D Shira and NEEPCO Director (Personnel) Anil Kumar were present at the programme. Tynsong expressed his gratitude to NEEPCO and said that the signing of agreement between the two parties is an "important and meaningful event". The minister also assured that the state government will extend all support to the executing agency for completion of the project at the earliest. Tynsong, who is in charge of the state power department, said that generation is the main problem faced by Meghalaya.

The state currently has a capacity to produce only 350 MW of power, while the requirement is 650 MW, he said, adding that such agreement with the CPSU is essential. According to the deputy chief minister, Meghalaya produces less than 250 MW of power even though it has the potential to generate 3,000 MW.

He urged the power department and NEEPCO to work jointly in making Meghalaya a surplus power producer. Tynsong also asserted that the government along with NEEPCO is leaving no stone unturned in enhancing the power generation capacity in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)