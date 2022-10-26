UK court lifts block on Yukos investors enforcing $50 bln award against Russia

The High Court in London on Wednesday lifted a temporary block on former investors of defunct oil giant Yukos enforcing a $50 billion arbitration award against Russia in the UK, in order to decide on Russia's challenge to the court's jurisdiction. Three former shareholders who were awarded just over $50 billion by an arbitration tribunal in the Hague in 2014 had argued that a November 2021 ruling by the Dutch Supreme Court means the block should be lifted.

Hulley Enterprises Ltd, Yukos Universal Ltd and Veteran Petroleum Ltd have attempted to enforce the award – which has swelled with interest, currently running at $2.8 million a day, to more than $57 billion – in Britain, the United States and the Netherlands. This month, their lawyers also argued the international response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine "makes it far more likely ... that the Russian Federation will withdraw assets" from the UK, meaning the court should lift the block on enforcing the award.

