Left Menu

1.43 lakh cattle affected by lumpy skin disease in Maha so far; more than 90,000 recovered: Official

PTI | Pune | Updated: 26-10-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 15:45 IST
1.43 lakh cattle affected by lumpy skin disease in Maha so far; more than 90,000 recovered: Official
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The lumpy skin disease has affected 1,43,089 cattle in Maharashtra so far and 93,166 of them have recovered after treatment, a senior animal husbandry department official said on Wednesday.

The disease has till now spread to 3,030 villages in 32 out of the total 36 districts of the state, Animal Husbandry Commissioner Sachindra Pratap Singh said.

The lumpy skin disease is a contagious viral infection that affects cattle and can also lead to death.

Its symptoms include fever, nodules on the skin, reduced milk production, loss of appetite, and watery eyes, as per experts.

''The affected cattle are being treated in the state and as on date, 140.97 lakh vaccines have been made available in various districts,'' Singh said.

So far, 135.58 lakh cattle have been given free vaccination in the state, he said.

The vaccination process has been completed in Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Dhule, Akola, Aurangabad, Beed, Kolhapur, Sangli, Washim, Jalna, Nandurbar and Mumbai suburbs, the official said.

''As per data, 97 per cent of the cattle have been vaccinated,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
3
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
4
Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys in 2022

Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022