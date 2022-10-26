Left Menu

UK Treasury chief delays detailing new economic plans

UK Treasury Chief Jeremy Hunt has delayed a statement on the countrys economic affairs until November 17, only a day after the new prime minister took office.Hunt told the BBC says that a two and half week delay will ensure the right decisions are taken.

PTI | London | Updated: 26-10-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 15:56 IST
Jeremy Hunt Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK Treasury Chief Jeremy Hunt has delayed a statement on the country's economic affairs until November 17, only a day after the new prime minister took office.

Hunt told the BBC says that a two and half week delay will ensure the right decisions are taken. The statement was originally set to be announced on October 31.

The Treasury says in a tweet that new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Hunt have agreed that the statement will include a forecast from the independent Office of Budget Responsibility. "It will contain the UK's medium term fiscal plan to put public spending on a sustainable footing, get debt falling & restore stability,'' the Treasury said on Twitter.

