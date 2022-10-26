Left Menu

Tata Power Solar Systems launches off-grid solar solutions in West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 16:28 IST
Tata Power Solar Systems on Wednesday announced the launch of cost-efficient solar off-grid solutions in West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand.

Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd (TPSSL) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL).

The off-grid solutions provide a combination of high-efficient solar modules, inverters and batteries and are available in 11 variants ranging from 1 - 10 Kw with 5-year warranty, a company statement said.

The solutions offered by the company are engineered to provide an efficient integrated power system to consumers for their power backup requirements in times of grid supply shortages.

The solution was unveiled in the presence of S Suresh Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, West Bengal; Partha Pratim Mukherjee, Director (Distribution), West Bengal Power Development Corporation Ltd and Nayak, Director (EV), West Bengal Power Development Corporation Ltd in Kolkata.

These solar off-grid solutions are charged during the day time and enable consumers access sustainable electricity by reducing their reliance on costly and polluting alternatives like diesel generators during night time and outages.

