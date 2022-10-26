Left Menu

Kia recalling 71,000 older U.S. Sportage vehicle for fire risks

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 16:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Kia will recall 71,000 2008-2009 model-year Sportage vehicles in the United States previously recalled in 2016 for fire risks and is advising owners to park outside until repairs are completed.

Kia said the recall fix is currently under development that will address the risk of a fire originating from around the Hydraulic Electronic Control Unit (HECU) that could occur while parked or driving. Kia has identified eight vehicle fires and 15 localized melting/damage incidents since 2017 in the Sportage sport utility vehicles that had previously had the 2016 recall repairs completed.

