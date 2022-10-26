Left Menu

Man dies in clash between two groups in Ghaziabad, police teams constituted to probe incident

According to Additional Superintendent Police, GK Singh, five teams have been put on the job to probe the incident.

ANI | Updated: 26-10-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 16:39 IST
Man dies in clash between two groups in Ghaziabad, police teams constituted to probe incident
Additional Superintendent Police, city GK Singh (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man died after being assaulted with a brick in a clash that broke out between two groups in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, according to an official on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday in front of Hobs Kitchen on Loni Road in the city. The man who died was identified as Varun.

According to Additional Superintendent Police, city GK Singh, five teams have been constituted to probe the incident. "A clash broke out between two groups in front of Hobs Kitchen at Loni Road on October 25. In the incident, the other group assaulted a man named Varun with a brick. He died on his way to the hospital. Five teams have been put on the job to work out the case. The accused will be sent to jail after probe at the earliest," he said.

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
3
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

 Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022