Germany won't ease energy crisis approach despite gas price drop - EconMin
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-10-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 17:33 IST
A recent drop in gas prices is a good development, but the German government cannot ease its approach towards the energy crisis, said an economy ministry spokesperson.
The spokesperson added at a regular government news conference on Wednesday that a return to the gas price levels seen before the war in Ukraine was not expected anytime soon.
