South Africa's 2022 maize harvest forecast 6% lower than last year

South African farmers are expected to harvest 6% less maize in the 2021/2022 season compared with the previous season, the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Wednesday.

The CEC's latest summer crop forecast estimates the 2022 harvest at 15.329 million tonnes, down from the 16.315 million tonnes harvested last season.

The harvest is expected to consist of 7.790 million tonnes of white maize, used for human consumption, and 7.539 million tonnes of yellow maize, used mainly in animal feed.

