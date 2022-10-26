Left Menu

South Africa's 2022 maize harvest forecast 6% lower than last year

Reuters | Capetown | Updated: 26-10-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 18:01 IST
South Africa's 2022 maize harvest forecast 6% lower than last year
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South African farmers are expected to harvest 6% less maize in the 2021/2022 season compared with the previous season, the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Wednesday.

The CEC's latest summer crop forecast estimates the 2022 harvest at 15.329 million tonnes, down from the 16.315 million tonnes harvested last season.

The harvest is expected to consist of 7.790 million tonnes of white maize, used for human consumption, and 7.539 million tonnes of yellow maize, used mainly in animal feed.

Also Read: South African designer revives family history in new collection

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
3
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

 Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022