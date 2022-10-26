Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq tumbles as downbeat tech earnings fuel growth fears

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 19:02 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq tumbles as downbeat tech earnings fuel growth fears

The tech-heavy Nasdaq index opened 2% lower on Wednesday as disappointing results and warnings from Microsoft and Alphabet sparked losses in megacap companies and raised fears of slowing economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 98.30 points, or 0.31%, at the open to 31,738.44.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 33.14 points, or 0.86%, at 3,825.97, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 230.10 points, or 2.05%, to 10,969.02 at the opening bell.

