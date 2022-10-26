Ukraine defence minister says he doesn't believe Putin will use nuclear weapons
Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 19:19 IST
Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Wednesday he did not believe Russia's President Vladimir Putin would use nuclear weapons.
Putin has warned repeatedly that Russia has the right to defend itself using any weapons in its arsenal, which includes the world's largest nuclear stockpile. Russia's setbacks in the war in Ukraine have heightened Western concerns that Putin might use a tactical nuclear weapon.
"My personal opinion is that Putin won't use nukes," Reznikov told a news briefing when asked about the issue.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine vows to strengthen its armed forces after major Russian air strikes
Pakistan defence minister voices concern over security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Ukraine, Russia clash at UNGA ahead of vote on condemning Moscow's annexation of Ukrainian regions
In UNGA, India votes to reject Russia’s demand for secret ballot on draft resolution on Ukraine
Biden pledges advanced air defence systems to Ukraine in phone call with Zelenskyy