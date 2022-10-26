Boeing CEO: 'Critics were right' on costly Air Force One contract

Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun on Wednesday said "critics were right" to slam the planemaker' s 2018 $3.9 billion contract to build two new U.S. presidential airplanes. Then President Donald Trump secured a promise from Calhoun's predecessor, Dennis Muilenburg, that the cost of replacing Air Force One would not exceed $4 billion.

"We didn't get enough price," Calhoun told CNBC. Boeing previously took almost $1 billion in charges on the program and is up to three years behind schedule on the airplane.

The planemaker' s ailing defense business on Wednesday recorded a $2.8 billion charge for a number of programs, including Air Force One.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)