Intel's Mobileye unit set to be valued at $21 bln in strong market debut
Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 20:01 IST
Shares of Mobileye Global Inc were set to open 25% above their offer price on Wednesday, potentially valuing the self-driving unit of Intel Corp at nearly $21 billion after the IPO was priced above the anticipated range.
At 10:22 a.m. Eastern Time, the shares were indicated to open at $26.25, up from the initial public offering price of $21 per share.
