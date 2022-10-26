Left Menu

Intel's Mobileye unit set to be valued at $21 bln in strong market debut

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 20:01 IST
Intel's Mobileye unit set to be valued at $21 bln in strong market debut
Representative Image Image Credit: Intel

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc were set to open 25% above their offer price on Wednesday, potentially valuing the self-driving unit of Intel Corp at nearly $21 billion after the IPO was priced above the anticipated range.

At 10:22 a.m. Eastern Time, the shares were indicated to open at $26.25, up from the initial public offering price of $21 per share.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
3
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

 Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022