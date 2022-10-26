U.N. aid chief 'relatively optimistic' Black Sea grain export deal to be extended

United Nations' aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Wednesday that he was "relatively optimistic" that a U.N.-brokered deal that allowed Ukraine Black Sea grain exports would be extended beyond mid-November.

Griffiths traveled to Moscow with senior U.N. trade official Rebeca Grynspan earlier this month for discussions with Russian officials on the deal, which also aims to facilitate exports of Russian grain and fertilizer to global markets.

