U.N. aid chief 'relatively optimistic' Black Sea grain export deal to be extended

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 20:10 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

United Nations' aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Wednesday that he was "relatively optimistic" that a U.N.-brokered deal that allowed Ukraine Black Sea grain exports would be extended beyond mid-November.

Griffiths traveled to Moscow with senior U.N. trade official Rebeca Grynspan earlier this month for discussions with Russian officials on the deal, which also aims to facilitate exports of Russian grain and fertilizer to global markets.

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

