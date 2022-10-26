Left Menu

Intel's Mobileye unit set for strong market debut

On Tuesday, Mobileye was valued at $16.7 billion after selling shares above the marketed range of $18 to $20, to raise $861 million. Goldman Sachs & Co and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters for Mobileye's IPO.

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc were set to open 20% higher on Wednesday, potentially valuing the self-driving technology unit of Intel Corp at nearly $20 billion after the IPO was priced above the anticipated range.

At 10:31 a.m. Eastern Time, the shares were indicated to open at $25.05, up from the initial public offering price of $21 per share. The upbeat showing comes when technology stocks have come under pressure following downbeat earnings reports from Microsoft Corp and Google parent Alphabet Inc .

Mobileye's strong reception may buck the trend of recent market debuts where investors have given the cold shoulder to newly-listed companies. Though the Israel-based company was valued much lower than the $50 billion it was seeking earlier in an IPO, it sold only a 5% stake in itself, limiting the financial hit.

Typically, companies looking for an IPO sell about 10% to 20% of their stake. On Tuesday, Mobileye was valued at $16.7 billion after selling shares above the marketed range of $18 to $20, to raise $861 million.

Goldman Sachs & Co and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters for Mobileye's IPO.

