Assam Rifles recovers war-like stores in Mizoram's Siaha, four apprehended

Assam Rifles apprehended four persons and recovered tactical and war-like stores near Niawthlang village of Mizoram's Siaha district, an official statement said on Wednesday. Acting on specific inputs, Lunglei Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) conducted a joint operation with representatives of Siaha Police station.

"The team had specific information about the movement of tactical and war-like stores for insurgents based in Myanmar in four Kenbo bikes. The team intercepted and searched four kenbo bikes at Niawthlang junction. While carrying out a search, the party recovered a large number of tac and war-like stores. The stores recovered were of military grade," the statement said. "Hence the same being used for anti-national activities against own people, by insurgents based in Myanmar, cannot be ruled out," it added.

Various items including satellite phone, Myanmar Currency (2,79,700 kyat), Singapore currency (2 dollars), magazine pouches (5), and bulletproof jacket (5) were recovered. "The detained personal & seized items have been handed over to Siaha Police station on 26 October 2022 for further investigation & legal proceedings," the statement said.

Earlier on October 22, the Lunglei Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered War like stores (WLS). "The party intercepted and searched a kenbo bike. While the bike was being searched, a second kenbo bike tried to make a U-Turn and escape. The bike was subsequently abandoned by the driver as he tried to escape. A party searched the bike while a second party pursued the individual to apprehend him," it said.

Recovery of war-like stores was made from the bike, however, the individual escaped.The recoveries included one 0.22 Rifle, 30 rounds of ammunition, one hand grenade, and one kenbo bike. The seized items have been handed over to Tuipang Police station for further investigation and legal proceedings. (ANI)

