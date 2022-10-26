Euro zone bond yields steady ahead of another jumbo ECB hike

Euro zone government bond yields steadied on Wednesday ahead of the European Central Bank's next policy meeting, at which it is widely expected to push ahead with another jumbo rate increase in an attempt to tame inflation. The ECB is expected to raise borrowing costs by 75 basis points (bps) for the second consecutive meeting, taking the deposit rate to 1.5%, its highest since early 2009.

Money markets fully price in a 75 bp rate hike, according to Refinitiv data. Economists polled by Reuters expect the central bank to raise the deposit rate to a peak of 2.5% in 2023. Euro zone inflation came in at an annual rate of 9.9% in September, the highest on record and well above the ECB's 2% target rate, data showed earlier this month.

Germany's two-year yield, which is the most sensitive to shifts in interest-rate expectations, was last up 1 basis point at 1.96%. The country's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the euro area, drifted down 3 bps to 2.13%, having dropped 17 bps on Tuesday. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

“We suspect the European economy is already in a recession due primarily to the deepening energy shock, as Europe is a large net energy importer, unlike the U.S., and gas dependency is significant," Lale Akoner, senior market strategist at BNY Mellon Investment Management, said. "This puts the ECB in a bind as to the pace of its hiking cycle. We continue to expect a front-loaded tightening by the ECB, with another 75 basis-point rate hike this week, taking their policy rate to 1.5%," she said.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield eased 1.5 bps to 4.34%, above a session high of 4.46%. New Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni reiterated on Tuesday that her government would respect EU rules in her maiden speech after being sworn in last week.

"Overall, we expect her to continue to play 'good EU citizen' in order not to scare the markets and to keep NGEU money flowing," Commerzbank interest rates strategist Hauke Siemssen said in a note. "Spreads thus have more tightening potential near term in line with the overall market."

The spread between Italian and German 10-year yields was wider by around 3 bps to 221 bps, having been above 260 bps in late September. Elsewhere, Britain's 10-year government bond yield was up 4.5 bps to 3.675% after new finance minister Jeremy Hunt announced a delay to the government's fiscal statement until Nov. 17. It was originally scheduled for Oct. 31.

