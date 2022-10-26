Rajasthan govt to build smart classrooms in madrasas, approves multiple crore rupees

The Rajasthan government has announced to connect 500 madrasas in the state with a digital mode of education by building smart classrooms, according to an official notification on Wednesday. The government has also approved an amount of Rs 13.10 crore for the purpose.

The modernisation of education in madrasas will take place in a phased manner, which is in accordance with the announcement in the budget 2022-23. The Ashok Gehlot-led government had announced to provide smart classrooms with internet facilities in registered madrasas in a phased manner. Under this, 500 madrasas will be upgraded in the coming year in the first phase. The students studying in the 500 madrasas which are registered by the Rajasthan Madarsa Board, and are selected in the first phase will now get education through a smart board instead of the blackboard. An amount of Rs 2.62 lakh will be invested per madrasa, according to the notification.

Besides the madrasas, the government will also set up digital libraries in 344 residential schools in the state. Gehlot government approved an amount of Rs 36.56 crore for the purpose. "The state government has started connecting madrasas of the state with modern technology. Now for better education in madrasas, various facilities like smart classrooms will be made available to them. Here students will now get education through smart board instead of blackboard," Gehlot tweeted.

"For this, an additional budget of Rs 13.10 crore has been approved. For setting up of smart classrooms in 500 madrassas out of the madrassas registered by the Rajasthan Madarsa Board, Rs 2.62 lakh will be spent per madrassa. It is noteworthy that in the budget year 2022-23, it was announced to provide smart classrooms with internet facilities in registered madrasas in a phased manner. Under this, 500 madrasas will be upgraded in the coming year in the first phase," he added. (ANI)

