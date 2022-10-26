Left Menu

Saudi's Ukraine support does not make up for OPEC+ cuts, Blinken says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-10-2022 21:53 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 21:53 IST
Saudi's Ukraine support does not make up for OPEC+ cuts, Blinken says
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington has noted Saudi Arabia's aid to Ukraine and its vote against Russian annexation at the United Nations, but those moves do not compensate for Riyadh's support of an OPEC+ decision to cut oil production, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

Blinken, speaking at an event organized by Bloomberg, reiterated that President Joe Biden's administration was consulting with members of Congress on actions to ensure relations with Riyadh better reflect U.S. interests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
3
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

 Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022