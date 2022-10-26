Left Menu

Telangana Police conduct raids at farmhouse in Ranga Reddy, say TRS MLAs informed "they were being lured"

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Stephen Raveendra said they received information "from TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) MLAs that they were being lured" and added that they noticed three persons

Visual from the spot (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Police on Wednesday conducted raids at a farmhouse in Ranga Reddy district of the state. Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Stephen Raveendra said they received information "from TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) MLAs that they were being lured" and added that they noticed three persons.

Raveendra, however, did not give details as to which party allegedly "lured" the MLAs. He said legal action will be initiated and they will conduct a further probe.

"We received information from TRS MLAs that they were being lured, by money, contracts, and posts. We raided the farmhouse and noticed three persons. We will initiate legal action and carry investigation into the luring matter," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

