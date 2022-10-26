Left Menu

IT Ministry has sought report from WhatsApp on recent outage: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister for Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed this to ANI, saying, "We have lakhs of WhatsApp users across the country and we asked for a detailed report from the company about the outage."

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that the IT Ministry has sought a report from WhatsApp
By Payal Mehta The Ministry of Information Technology on Wednesday sought a detailed report from social media giant WhatsApp on the recent outage that was witnessed across the world on Tuesday.

Union Minister for Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed this to ANI, saying, "We have lakhs of WhatsApp users across the country and we asked for a detailed report from the company about the outage." Sources aware of the development told ANI that META, the parent company of WhatsApp, has been given a week's time to submit its report to the Indian government.

On Tuesday afternoon users across the world were impacted as WhatsApp services were down for nearly 2 hours and the parent company had called it a technical fault. On Tuesday, users of the Meta-owned instant messaging and voice call platform had reported that they were unable to send group as well as personal chats during the outage. Users of WhatsApp web were also affected in the outage.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," a Meta spokesperson had said on Tuesday. Several other countries have also reported the issue with WhatsApp, according to trackers.

According to DownDetector, a website that reports on outages and other problems, many users reported issues in using WhatsApp since 3:17 AM EDT (12:30 pm IST) as per the DownDetector tracker. Affected regions based on Downdetector's heat map include major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad as well as Nagpur and Lucknow among others. (ANI)

