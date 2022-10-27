Left Menu

U.N. aid chief 'relatively optimistic' on Black Sea grain deal

United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Wednesday that he was "relatively optimistic" that a U.N.-brokered deal that allowed a resumption of Ukraine Black Sea grain exports would be extended beyond mid-November.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2022 04:51 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 04:51 IST
U.N. aid chief 'relatively optimistic' on Black Sea grain deal

United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Wednesday that he was "relatively optimistic" that a U.N.-brokered deal that allowed a resumption of Ukraine Black Sea grain exports would be extended beyond mid-November. Griffiths traveled to Moscow with senior U.N. trade official Rebeca Grynspan earlier this month for discussions with Russian officials on the deal, which also aims to facilitate exports of Russian grain and fertilizer to global markets.

Under the July 22 agreement, Ukraine was able to restart its Black Sea grain and fertilizer exports, which had stalled when Russia invaded its neighbor on Feb. 24. The Ukraine export deal was initially agreed for 120 days. "We are keen to see that renewed promptly, now. It's important for the market. It's important for just continuity. And I'm still relatively optimistic that we're going to get that. We're working hard," Griffiths told reporters.

The United Nations is working to extend the deal for up to a year and smooth the joint inspections of ships by U.N., Turkish, Russian and Ukrainian officials. The United Nations recently warned there was a backlog of more than 150 ships. "I think we should have another look at some of those (procedures) to see if they may be simplified in some way," Griffiths said.

A U.N. official has also suggested that Ukraine could seek to expand the export deal to include another port: Mykolaiv. Russia has criticized the deal, complaining that its own exports were still hindered and not enough Ukraine grain was reaching countries in need.

Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassibly Nebenzia cited issues with ship insurance, transactions and port calls, telling reporters on Wednesday: "We recognize that the secretary-general and his team are trying to do their best to resolve those issues, but unfortunately it's not just on them that it depends upon." Moscow could object to extending the pact on Ukraine's exports beyond late November.

"This agreement was signed by all people on the basis that it's a commercial enterprise," Griffiths said. "We would not have the volume if it hadn't been a private sector-driven enterprise. Everybody knows this - Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and us knew that that's the basis of the operation," he said. "It was not intended at the time to be an operation which was all humanitarian."

He said the deal had brought down prices, boosted export quantities and improved confidence, adding that it was "doing what we negotiated, and I don't think anybody need have any doubt about that."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022