Left Menu

7-year-old mosaic artist from Srinagar wins gold in National Cube Championship

Muhammad Ashar Chasti is the youngest mosaic artist from Kashmir. Ashar has been recognized by the Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2022 05:34 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 05:34 IST
7-year-old mosaic artist from Srinagar wins gold in National Cube Championship
Seven-year-old mosaic artist Muhammad Ashar Chasti (Image Source: Greater Kashmir/Youtube) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The youth in the valley are honing their skills in art, literature, education, technology, health and art. Undoubtedly young people here are filled with immense talent. Among them, there is Muhammad Ashar Chasti, who made a name for himself in mosaic art across the country. Seven-year-old Muhammad Ashar Chasti belongs to the Khanyar area of the Srinagar district. Ashar recently bagged the gold medal in the 10th National Cube Championship held at R CITY Mall, Ghatkopar, Mumbai. Ashar was honoured by the Indian Cube Association as the youngest mosaic artist to successfully create and assemble a mosaic using ICS's two-sided 3x3x3 cubes.

Not only this, but Ashar has also participated in several Cubic competitions in the Kashmir Valley where he was encouraged. Ashar's mother, Dr Rinki Azhar Chisti, while talking to ANI, said that she could not believe that her son was endowed with such immense potential at such a young age.

"At first when he started asking for ruby cubes, we refused because we knew his talent was hidden in that art." Now Ashar's parents are determined to take this art forward. There is no dearth of potential and talent among the youth of Kashmir Valley, but they need to be provided with a better platform to showcase their talents. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022