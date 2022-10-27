Left Menu

Hand over golden armour to revenue dept, rules Madras HC after dispute between rival AIADMK factions

"The golden armour cannot be handed over to either of the faction since there is a case pending in the Supreme Court over the party's leadership issue," the Court said.

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2022 05:34 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 05:34 IST
Hand over golden armour to revenue dept, rules Madras HC after dispute between rival AIADMK factions
Former CM Jayalalitha with the golden armour back in 2014 (Image Souce: Social Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following a dispute between the two rival factions of AIADMK led by Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) and O Panneerselvam (OPS) over a golden armour of freedom fighter and Thevar community leader Pasumbon Muthuramalingath Thevar, the Madras High Court on Wednesday ruled that the armour should be handed over to the revenue department officials. "The golden armour cannot be handed over to either of the faction since there is a case pending in the Supreme Court over the party's leadership issue," the Court said.

AIADMK treasurer and EPS team leader Dindigul Srinivasan filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking an order to Bank of India, Madurai Annanagar branch to hand over the gold armour to them. Subsequently, the OPS side filed an interim petition, which the court accepted citing the pending proceedings in the Supreme Court regarding the leadership of the party.

While it is considered a matter of honour for OPS as he belongs to the Thevar community, EPS feels that it is important to prove that he is a stand-alone leader of the AIADMK. Earlier, the agitating faction had separately petitioned the bank officials to open the locker and take out a 13-kg gold armour to decorate the statue of freedom fighter and spiritual leader Muthuramalingath Thevar. His birthday is on October 30.

AIADMK's tradition is to celebrate Thevar Jayanti on October 30 every year. In 2014, the late former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa presented a gold shield on behalf of the armour party.

Since then, the AIADMK Treasurer was responsible for taking the armour from the Indian Bank locker in Madurai and sending it back. Back on July 11, in the General Council meeting convened, EPS was elected as the interim General Secretary of the party. Before the meeting, supporters of both rival factions clashed outside the party headquarters. Following the violent clash, the headquarters was seized by the Revenue Divisional Officer.

The August 17 judgement by a single bench of Justice G Jayachandran had nullified the July 11 meeting and ordered status quo, as prior to July 11. EPS camp then challenged the single bench judgement to a division bench of Madras High Court which ruled in favour of EPS.Both factions of the AIADMK have urged the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu to identify them as real AIADMK. The matter is pending in the Supreme Court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022