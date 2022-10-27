Left Menu

CM Yogi Adityanath holds meeting with Health Dept on dengue preparedness in UP

The Uttar Pradesh CM asked the health officials to ensure no shortage of beds and medicines in hospitals.

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2022 05:35 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 05:35 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday conducted a detailed review with the Health Department officials on the status of dengue and containment initiatives being undertaken in the state in the wake of the outbreak of the viral fever. In the meeting, the Chief Minister directed department officials to take preventive measures for dengue and other communicable diseases, and ensure that beds, medicines and other essential facilities are provided in the hospitals.

"We have to constantly be on alert as far as dengue is concerned - Information, Education and Communication (IEC) strategy must be adopted to prevent the spread of the viral fever," adding, "Creating awareness among the public is a must to rein in the dengue menace." A few days back, Chief Minister Yogi directed the Health Department to set up isolation wards in all medical colleges and district hospitals of the state for dengue and communicable diseases and to maintain special vigil in view of the ongoing festivals.

Issuing directions to the Principal Secretary of Health, the Chief Minister said that the Health department will have to be constantly vigilant. "There should be no shortage of beds in hospitals. Also, make sure that medicines are available in plenty in hospitals and the patients receive proper treatment in time", he added.

The Chief Minister also stressed on regular vaccination of children, especially in the identified high-priority districts. "Along with fixing accountability for it, there is a need for more focused and speedy vaccination. Vaccination of every child should be ensured and where vaccination has not been done so far, this programme should be carried forward along with monitoring on a mission mode," said the UP CM.

He has also given important instructions regarding Tuberculosis (TB). He said that arrangements for early detection and treatment of TB should be ensured under the Nikshay Yojana. Besides this, the Chief Minister also stressed on linking eligible patients with Nikshay Mitra. (ANI)

