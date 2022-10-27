Left Menu

Gujarat declared as 100 pc 'Har Ghar Jal' state, PM lauds achievement

Gujarat has been declared as 100 per cent 'Har Ghar Jal', Gujarat Minister Rushikesh Patel informed on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded Gujarat as the state was declared as 100 per cent 'Har Ghar Jal'. Responding to a tweet by Gujarat Minister Rushikesh Patel on the 100 per cent completion of Har Ghar Jal, PM Modi praised the enthusiasm of the people of Gujarat.

"Congratulations to the people of Gujarat...this shows the enthusiasm of the people towards water power," Modi tweeted. "Yet another achievement on the auspicious occasion of #NewYear Gujarat declared as 100% #HarGharJal state. Under eminent leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji, CM Shri @Bhupendrapbjp ji & efforts of Shri @Rushikeshmla ji, Gujarat's every household is now having "Jal", Gujarat Minister Rushikesh Patel tweeted earlier.

To ensure the health and well-being of children by providing clean tap water in schools and Anganwadi centres in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 100-days campaign, which was launched by the Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on October 2, 2020. Jal Jeevan Mission strives for the freedom of mothers and sisters from the centuries-old drudgery of fetching water for households and improving their health, education and socio-economic condition. The Mission is bringing 'ease of living and adding pride and dignity to rural families.

In 16 months, 8.47 lakh schools (82 per cent) and 8.67 lakh (78 per cent) Anganwadi centres across the country have been provided with potable tap water supply for drinking and cooking mid-day meals, handwashing and use in toilets. 93 thousand rainwater harvesting facilities and 1.08 lakh greywater reuse structures have been developed in schools across the country. According to the ministry, in a paradigm shift from earlier water supply programmes, Jal Jeevan Mission focuses on water service delivery and not just building water supply infrastructure. The motto of the Jal Jeevan Mission is 'no one is left out', thus ensuring every household irrespective of its socio-economic status, gets tap water supply, it stated. (ANI)

